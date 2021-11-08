Tracy Blamer joined the U.S. Navy right out of high school in 2000. “After high school, I was interested in college, but my family couldn’t afford it. But my mom had always pushed me to be independent and have some experiences. So, I took a leap of faith and joined.” She laughs as she shares that she was a cheerleader in high school, ran track and was just a typical happy, bubbly teenage girl, so it was a surprise when she went into the Navy, though she says she chose the Navy because her grandfather had served in the Navy in WWII.
“At the time, I was 18, looking to get out of Oceana County, and I looked at this experience as a big adventure,” Blamer recalls. “I was looking forward to seeing the world, seeing other cultures. I had wide eyes anticipating all these experiences, but I was also very naïve.” She recounts that her trip to where she was to be stationed in Norfolk, Va. was the first airplane ride she ever took. Then, coming from a rural area, she was in awe with the size of the city and seeing all the people from every walk of life. “It was humbling and overwhelming,” she says, “and then, even more so when I first saw the brand-new USS Harry S. Truman, a CVN 75 aircraft carrier on which I was to spend six months at sea and do this big job.”
Blamer’s first deployment on the carrier was to Iraq and the Persian Gulf, and her primary duty on this maiden voyage of the Truman was as an aviation storekeeper, supporting all the fighter jets with parts and any consumable maintenance items, and also procuring long-term contracts for the upkeep of the jets. At that time, ships rotated between the Gulf and the Mediterranean Sea, and it was their turn to go to the Gulf for a scheduled mission – to have a presence in that area of the world based on issues with Iraqi surface-to-air missiles and similar concerns.
“This was prior to 9-11,” Blamer remembers. The carrier was there in support of Operation Southern Watch, an air-centric military defense operation conducted by the Department of Defense. “We were there six months, and gone before 9-11, back in the shipyard near Portsmouth, N.H. on 9-11 doing regular maintenance.”
Her group was sent back to the Mediterranean in December 2002. From there, they did 1,300 combat sorties during the early part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, though it wasn’t called that yet. “About 2,000 people were deployed,” Blamer notes. “The four-six air squadrons that were brought in for the operation were not part of the regular ship’s crew. They lived in different quarters and did not fraternize with the regular crew.”
Of the 2,000 deployed, about 1 in 20 were women, and Blamer recalls that it was a challenge to be one of the few females at this time. “It was not that far from the transition to when women were just being allowed on board,” she notes, “and the question was, ‘How do we do this?’ Today, it’s not such an issue anymore, but then we were trying to figure out how to live in that Navy, and there was a lot of conversation about men and women living together in such close quarters.”
Though Blamer had considered the Navy as a career, she worked with several single mothers during her deployments, and they were deployed most of the time. It was hard to keep in touch with loved ones, as it meant getting a calling card from the ship’s store and then waiting in line for the phone, all the while hoping that the call recipient would be home and available. “I didn’t want to deploy and leave children at home,” she says. “I realized I wanted to raise a family and wouldn’t be able to make a career out of the Navy and do that too.”
In 2004, Blamer left the Navy with the rank of AK3(AW) — Aviation Storekeeper third class, Air Warfare. She says that her years in the Navy taught her to work harder than she has ever worked again. “It’s like the Navy created a whole new being,” she relates. “It’s just incredible. You might be thinking that the work is too hard, but in the Navy, you do it anyway. And it comes down to a very basic level of what you need in your life. It’s really just a warm blanket and three meals a day. You put your head down and get to work. You get a real understanding of how lucky you were back home. Looking back on it, I learned life skills you can’t get anywhere else. We all screw up, but a veteran doesn’t make excuses. There’s 100 percent accountability all the time.”
After the Navy, Blamer stayed on the government side of things for about 10 years, working in the purchasing department for a defense contractor and ultimately serving as a contract manager for research and development projects. During this time, she married a Navy man in 2004, had two children and ultimately divorced. She also realized her dream to go to college, earning a degree in business management from Central Pennsylvania University, and her life was very busy. As she puts it, “I was working full-time, going to school full-time and raising two children full-time. Looking back, at no point did I think this was too much. I had learned how to take complete responsibility for myself serving in the military.”
Unfortunately, however, her son was diagnosed with lymphoma and was hospitalized in-patient for six months, and this was life-changing for her family. Though her son is now in total remission, the experience helped her realize that, in a crisis like this, she wanted to be home in Oceana County where she still had family and their support. In moving back home, she also hoped she could continue to serve by giving back to the community.
Fortunately, she has worked as director of procurement for Peterson Farms for the last five years and says, “I work for this amazing company that encourages community outreach and allows an opportunity for me to serve the community.”
She is definitely involved in a number of community organizations, perhaps most significantly with the Oceana County Department of Veterans’ Affairs, now serving as its budget and finance chair. The department consists of five board members and two veterans’ service officers, and is funded by a county millage and grants. “We estimate that there are about 2,300 veterans in Oceana County, but we have names and contacts for only 1,600 of them. We plan to put out a survey in the paper and on social media to find the others.” She notes that a very small number of veterans are currently part of veterans’ organizations, and in particular, young veterans from ages 20-45 don’t join. “We want to find them,” she declares, “talk to them and tell them about programs that can provide help.”
In this regard, Blamer points out the difficulties of coming out of the service after being responsible for millions of dollars in equipment and thousands of lives. Veterans struggle with the transition, feeling unsure of what to do now. “We reach out to vets about the resources available to them,” she explains. “This is pretty much the most rewarding thing in my life – to look a vet in the eyes, and they are so humble and grateful, and maybe I’m the first person to reach out to them and tell them we have resources to help them. A lot of times they just don’t know where to go.”
Blamer is also a member of the Pentwater VFW, serves on the Brownfields Committee for the county, and is involved in community outreach in other ways as well. She is remarried to her husband, Keith Blamer, and together they have four children.
She has asked her children if they would be interested in joining the Navy, and her oldest son, who is 16, is hoping to join and be a See Bee. She has encouraged him as she continues to believe that there is much to learn from the experience of serving in the Navy that cannot be learned anywhere else.