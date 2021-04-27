SHELBY — The Shelby community is being asked to provide input on ideas for the new pocket park in downtown Shelby. The new park is on the west side of Michigan Avenue between the Magooz Flooring and Images Salon buildings.
The property, which currently contains a very large gazebo, overgrown plantings and white picket fence, was purchased by the village from Wickstra Realty in early 2020 for the express purpose of creating a pocket park. Monday, council was notified by Shelby’s Community Development Fellow Emily Stuhldreher that a special webpage has been created on the village’s website. The new page states, “The new pocket park will serve as the main pathway from the Hart-Montague Trail to downtown Shelby. The end result for this project is an inclusive greenspace where residents and visitors can socialize, reflect and enjoy downtown Shelby. Some features to be incorporated into the new park include implementing a 6-foot-wide walkway that spans the length of the park; installing an ADA-compliant ramp for wheelchair accessibility; purchasing and installing various amenities (benches, trash bins, picnic tables, etc.). The proposed timeline for this project will be April-May 2021: Remove gazebo and prep ground for concrete installation; May-June 2021: Pour concrete walkway, add picnic tables, benches and trash bins; July 2021: Purchase/install shade structure, purchase wayfinding sign and pocket park welcome sign.”
Stuhldreher has applied to the Community Foundation of Oceana County in hopes of securing funds to purchase the new shade structure and updated signage. The pocket park webpage includes photos of the current space along with renderings of what the future park could look like. Some ideas for the park’s use suggested by Stuhldreher include hosting village events like the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony or a weekly farmer’s market, but the possibilities are endless. She is encouraging all residents to complete the brief survey on the new webpage as soon as possible so that all ideas can be considered before construction begins. The survey can be found on the Village of Shelby website under the “Residents” tab or at www.shelbyvillage.com/pocket-park-project. Residents and community members may also contact Stuhldreher with any questions or comments by e-mailing her at emily@shelbyvillage.com or by calling the village offices at 231-861-4400.
In other village business, council reviewed a letter from the Oceana County Board of Commissioners inviting it to attend a meeting and offer public comment this Thursday, April 29, 2021 to consider a “Resolution of Intent to Establish a Countywide Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.” According to the letter, “This resolution would be the first step in establishing a Brownfield Redevelopment Authority; which is a highly effective tool used to redevelop or revitalize eligible properties within the county that are environmentally-distressed, contaminated and functionally obsolete and/or blighted.” The letter concluded, “Assuming the ‘Resolution of Intent…’ is adopted on April 29, 2021, the next step will be for the Oceana County Board of Commissioners to publish a public notice and hold a public hearing on the subject. The public hearing is tentatively planned for June 10, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. in the Oceana County Building as well as via Zoom.”
The council voted 6-1 in favor of Resolution 28-21, Approving Water/Sewer Connection Fee Schedule Amendment. Council members John Sutton, Dan Zaverl, Paul Inglis, Damian Omness, Bill Harris and Steve Crothers voted affirmatively. Council member Bill Glover was opposed. A memo from village Administrator Brady Selner recapped past action and discussions saying, “This topic has been in discussion by council for several months. A Right-of-Way Permit Ordinance, ROW permit application and associated fee schedule for water and sewer connections were adopted on March 22, 2021. The purpose of connection fees is to have new users “buy in” to the existing water/sewer system. A common objective of connection fees is for “growth to pay for growth”. Sharing the cost of capacity is more equitable than raising rates on all customers to pay for capital improvements that are needed primarily to serve the new or increase on demand.” Several water & sanitation committee meetings and public comment hearings as well as a Michigan Rural Water Association Rate Evaluation have resulted in the recommended process and fee schedule, which is available by contacting the village offices.
Council also approved Resolution 29-21 authorizing the village administrator and Don DeVries of Fleis & Vandenbrink Engineering to apply for the MEDC WRI (Water-Related Infrastructure) Grant. According to the memo from Selner, the program is designed to assist local governments in making necessary improvements to public infrastructure systems either by replacing deteriorating or obsolete systems or by adding needed capacity to existing, but burdened systems. Selner is recommending the village pursue the grant to seek funding for replacement of the Industrial lift station, the Harvey lift station and Well 2. The estimated project cost is $750,000. A local match by the village would increase the village’s chance of receiving the grant. The village’s water fund and sewer replacement fund currently has enough funds for a 25 percent match. The application will need to be completed by May 26 to allow for a required public hearing before the application can be submitted by May 31, 2021. A formal resolution will need to be adopted by May 10 committing the village to its local match for the projects.
Finally, council gave its approval of Resolution 30-21 to Adopt the public participation plan per the Redevelopment Ready Communities agreement. According to the memo from Stuhldreher, “The purpose of the public participation plan is to have a documented public engagement strategy to outline what residents, officials and other stakeholders can expect from the Village. The plan also helps establish clear expectations for public engagement; ensuring all groups are represented in decision making processes.” Stuhldreher added, “The easiest way to track participation is to record in the minutes of meetings how many from the public attended and any comments they offered. This serves as historical evidence going forward. The document can be updated at any time and should evolve over time.” Inglis added, “I think the MEDC would appreciate us wanting to update the plan. Then they are assured we are involved in the process.”