The regular meeting of the Pentwater Village Council was held via Zoom on Monday, April 13, with approximately 8-10 people joining the Village Council to participate. The Village Manager, Village President and Police Chief are also providing periodic video updates on the Village website concerning Village projects and Coronavirus guidelines. Property owners should be aware that there is currently no leaf pickup, that various Village projects are on hold and that there will likely be a delay in opening the marina. In addition, though water is being turned on for seasonal residents upon request, those returning to Pentwater should plan to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Village Manager Chris Brown is meeting weekly with County emergency management and regularly with other governing bodies that are addressing Covid-19 issues. He reported that Senator Bumstead is meeting with a group of senators on April 17th to establish transition guidelines for reopening businesses.
Police Chief Laude Hartrum stated that the Department is doing well-being checks on residents. Requests can be made by calling the Central Dispatch non-emergency number.
Zoning Administrator Keith Edwards reported that he prepared a letter waiving the typical 60-day review period for EGLE (Environment, Great Lakes & Energy) permits for shoreline protection measures only, to assist property owners with securing state permits for shoreline protection projects. The waiver will not apply to the construction of buildings on the waterfront or in the Critical Dune areas.
In other business, the Village Council approved the following:
• Annual appointments for Village officers, including Rande Listerman as Clerk/Treasurer and FOIA Coordinator, Laude Hartrum as Police Chief and Harbormaster, Keith Edwards as Zoning Administrator, Barb Siok as Deputy Clerk/Treasurer, Kate Anderson as Deputy Clerk/Treasurer, and Brian Monton as Village Attorney.
• Authorization for various banks to serve as depositories for Village funds.
• Resolution #2020-04-06 giving the Village Council the right to final review and approval of the Master Plan after the Plan Commission adopts it.
• A Charitable Gaming License for the Pentwater Artisan Center.
• Sale of Timber from a 4-acre parcel of vacant land north of town, which will be select- cut as part of the Village’s forestry management on the site. It is hoped that approximately $4-6,000 will be derived from this sale.
• Taking bids for the use of the old spray field at the Wastewater Plant.
• A transfer of approximately $3700 from the General Fund budget to the marina budget to balance the funds.