The Silver Lake Improvement Board is seeking volunteer dock or boat lift owners on Silver Lake to place BioChar Filters on their docks and boat lifts to help clean the lake.
The BioChar filters will help remove nitrogen and phosphates and other algae causing impurities. The improvement board is providing 600 free filters. Up to two filters can be placed on each 10-foot dock section and up to two can be placed on boat lifts. Organizers said they need filters all along the inhabited shoreline from the end of North Shore Drive to the Silver Lake outlet in the Sandy Woods subdivision.
The BioChar filters will be distributed Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Golden Township Park at Silver Lake Sand Dunes, 8453 Silver Lake Rd. Placement instructions and all mounting materials will be provided.