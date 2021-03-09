SHELBY — The final planning commission vacancy was filled at Shelby Village’s meeting March 8 with the appointment of Malcolm Carey to the board.
Carey, of 357 Runner St., who has recently returned to the area from employment in Ludington and Detroit, said in his application, “I fear that Shelby is becoming another disappearing small town and want to do what I can to assist in its revival. I have a degree in computer science engineering and am pretty informed on the latest IT concepts and how they can be leveraged in public spaces. I am also a political junkie who enjoys learning about housing, city planning and public policy. I am a current member of the Shelby Rotary.”
Council voted unanimously to his appointment with village President Paul Inglis saying, “We’ve gone for a number of months with two vacancies on the planning commission, and now we are fortunate to have both seats filled within the past few weeks. We have generous representation of experience and youth on the commission as we proceed toward a complete overhaul of our zoning ordinance.”
In his village Administrator’s report Brady Selner highlighted the following village business, “Effective March 5, 2021 — April 19, 2021, the new gathering order allows for in-person meetings of up to 25 people subject to applicable and distancing requirements. In-person committee meetings will resume at the village hall, however, we are looking for a location to use for our March 22, 2021 council meeting. Our DPW staff on National Guard Duty will tentatively return on March 12, 2021. As of Monday, March 8, the village had an outstanding water balance of $39,000 for past due water payments on 152 accounts. With Senate Bill 241, Water Shutoff Restoration Act, restricting water shut offs is scheduled to end March 31, 2021, the village has sent letters offering the ability to set up payment plans to address past due accounts.”
Chief of Police Steve Waltz reported that the department has recently added a new Ford Explorer Police cruiser to its fleet. The car comes equipped with several new and useful safety features including hands-free phone connection, a molded plastic rear seat where an arrestee cannot hide contraband and seat belts that come from the center and buckle at the door, so that officers do not have to reach over an arrestee to get him/her belted in.
“Arrowhead Upfitters in Lapeer and Shelby’s own Windridge completed the door design and graphics,” said Waltz. Waltz also reported that Officer Amanda Payne has taken a full-time position in Pentwater. He thanked her for her service and said she agreed to stay on as a part-time officer for Shelby if needed. With Payne’s departure, Waltz reported the hire of Ludington law enforcement veteran David Krause of Shelby.
Under Old Business, council returned to a zoning map amendment for 15 S. State St. discussed at its Feb. 22 meeting when it voted to send back to the planning commission for reconsideration. They felt an R-2 versus an R-3 designation was more appropriate. Selner told the council that they can amend the zoning amendment themselves in lieu of having the commission discuss it again at its March 16 meeting. Currently, the property is permitted to have two units; a business has occupied the lower level, and an upstairs apartment for decades. Selner clarified with the council that if any more units are requested, considering the square footage available, the landowner would have to submit a special land use permit and go through the variance process first. He also reported that the applicant is agreeable to the R-2 rezoning. With this additional clarification, the council voted to amend the zoning map amendment from C-2, General Business, to R-2, Medium Density Residential.
Several wage adjustments were considered under new business. Waltz addressed the council regarding the proposed police department wage increase budgeted into the FY 2021-22 budget saying, “It takes a lot of time and expense to train and equip an officer for service. Our hope is that by retaining officers we’ve invested in, we can offer better service to our community, lower the need for day-to-day supervision and create more cost efficiency.”
Waltz provided the council with a payment scale of surrounding departments. “Shelby ranks last in the area of all departments with full-time employees, offering $18 per hour for a starting position. Hart is the highest at $26.88 per hour for a starting position. It is interesting that the village has more residents living in Shelby than live in the City of Hart. We’d like to be somewhere in the middle pack that keeps us competitive in attracting and retaining qualified personnel. We need to invest in people, train people for the long haul, making working at Shelby a career choice versus a job,” he said.
Council member Dan Zaverl was concerned that with cost of living increases, wages could increase to more than the proposed .50/hour increments. Personnel Chairman John Sutton reminded council that there was a period of time when officer wages were frozen for eight years and no cost of living increases were paid. The council voted to approve the following hourly pay increases — $22 (starting); $22.50 (Year 1); $23 (Year 2); $23.50 (Year 3); $24 (Year 4) and $17 (Part-time). Resolution 17-21 passed with a vote of 6-1, with Zaverl casting the lone “no” vote.
Next, council considered a lateral wage adjustment for new hire David Krause. “It is common practice for communities around the state to adjust an employee’s wage a step or two higher than the starting wage if their training and experience is sufficient to warrant it. Krause comes to us with 21 years of police work,” Selner said. Krause’s resume included extensive professional and personal experience, recognition and involvement in significant law enforcement cases. Following the personnel committee recommendation, council voted to approve Resolution 18-21, awarding Krause a lateral wage adjustment of $23.50 effective March 1, 2021 with council member Zaverl casting a “no” vote.
The personnel committee also recommended and council approved Resolution 19-21 setting the part-time DPW position pay at $14/hour. (24 hours per week, with no more than 48 hours per pay period). This position was approved with the FY 2021-22 budget. Brad Simons, who worked part-time last fall, is currently working full-time while DPW staff are away fulfilling their National Guard duties and has expressed interest in continuing part-time upon their return. Responsibilities in this part-time position will include lawn care and snow removal as well as any other general DPW duties that Simons is qualified or trained to do.
The final wage adjustment council considered came with Resolution 20-21, regarding a position change for Greg MacIntosh of the DPW. MacIntosh was moved to a laborer position as of Dec. 29, 2020. His contract as DPW Supervisor expired in January 2021. The current wage for a DPW laborer is $18-$22 plus $0.25 per hour for various licensing. MacIntosh currently holds both a water distribution operator and lagoon operator license. Council unanimously approved changing his pay rate to $22.50 effective March 15, 2021.
Until a new supervisor can be appointed, VA Selner has been fulfilling the role with assistance from the Michigan Rural Water Association.
The last expenditure approved was Resolution 21-21 to purchase a new motor for the #2 aeration blower at the village’s wastewater facility in the amount of $3,100. The blower has had a continual high voltage fault issue. While not an immediate emergency EGLE does require back up in case the main blower goes down. Council suggested possibly getting another quote to see if the $3,100 was appropriate as well as getting the broken motor fixed to have on hand for a back-up. However, knowing the fines the village could incur if the blower went out without a back-up, the council approved the expenditure.