WALKERVILLE — The Walkerville High School graduation ceremony Friday, May 22 was unconventional in many ways, but was truly a time of celebration and a night to remember.
The first graduation ceremony in the county this year was in the school’s parking lot. While a recording of “Pomp and Circumstance” was played, seniors drove their cars into an assigned parking place facing the outdoor stage, while family and friends, who were parked behind them, honked their horns and cheered. Following a recording of the “Star Spangled Banner,” Valedictorian Haley Adams was the first to address the Class of 2020. As she choked back the tears, she reminded her classmates of all they’d come through together over the years, many since grade school. She thanked Principal Joe Conkle and Superintendent Tom Langdon for their support since coming to the district. She credited their caring with changing the culture at their school.
Langdon encouraged and urged the seniors by saying, “Look at the next year as perhaps the most important one of your lives. If you lose the momentum you have now, it may be impossible to regain. Don’t ever forget you are valued — no, ‘loved,’ by the entire community of Walkerville.”
In an interview following graduation Langdon said, “I did not want the importance of graduation to be affected even more by the pandemic. The first thing on my mind when this whole thing started was how to give our seniors the most meaningful graduation we could within the guidelines presented to us.”