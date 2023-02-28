SHELBY — Monday, Shelby Police Chief Steven Waltz announced his retirement from the Shelby Police Department effective March 31, 2023.
Waltz, who was named police chief in October of 2020, expressed his appreciation to the council for all of its support the past two and a half years. In return, several on the council and village Administrator Brady Selner expressed their gratitude to Waltz for his hard work and dedication on behalf of the village during his tenure. Waltz and Selner were hired by the village at the same time and the police experience Waltz brought to the position, after having served in Muskegon County for 25 years, was invaluable as Selner settled into his new position as administrator. The village will first post the position internally to determine if there are any interested and qualified candidates before looking at outside candidates.
In other business council had a public hearing to discuss the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023-24 “Proposed” Budget prior to the village voting to approve it. Selner’s written budget message which accompanied the budget was a well-organized explanation of village budget operations. In it Selner stated that next year’s budget will be inflated due to the number of the projects slated to occur in 2023. Property taxes, state revenue-sharing, this year's grants and donations and ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Funds will make up the bulk of revenue sources for the village. While property taxes and state revenue-sharing will cover general operations, four significant grants will cover various infrastructure upgrades, including Getty Park renovations, sewer lift stations and wells project and lead service line and water main replacements. Capital improvements generally include projects and equipment purchases that exceed $5,000 and can be depreciated. Planned for the next fiscal year are a number of road and street improvements, the Getty Park project, as well as water and sewer system improvements and the purchase of a plow truck and backhoe loader. The budget also includes a 5 percent cost of living wage increase for all employees. Resolution 07-23 to approve the FY2023-24 Budget was approved unanimously. Copies of the budget message and annual budget are available at the village offices or on the village website.
Other resolutions passed included Resolution 05-23 approving Points West Land Surveying for a cost of $1,650 to complete a survey of Getty Field. It is the desire of the village to work through the MDNR (Michigan Department of Natural Resources) conversion process to replace Getty Field property with property connecting the William Field Memorial Hart-Montague Trail State Park to Getty Park. Resolution 06-23 approved FY 2022-23 fourth quarter budget amendments. Some of those amendments included removal of revenue and expenditures for several projects that were delayed in FY 2022-23; DPW time allocation that was greater than past years and adjusted water and sewer fund revenue as water and sewer sales were much higher than budgeted.
Selner informed the council that the State Historic and Preservation Office has completed its survey of Getty Park and determined the area is clear of any historical remains. This report and other final documentation must be put in place before the bidding process can begin. Selner said April is a more realistic target date, which would mean construction could begin as soon as June.
It is the intent of the village council to host its next discussion regarding the wholesale water agreement with Peterson Farms at the next meeting March 13, 2023. Once the council has had a chance to discuss it, a public forum will be set to answer questions and take comments.
Next month, the village plans to hold a zoning ordinance public hearing Tuesday, March 21, 2023 to discuss the proposed updates to village ordinances.