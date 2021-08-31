SHELBY — Monday, over 75 people attended an information meeting in the Shelby High School Library to learn more about two proposed water main extension projects that have been under discussion for a number of months.
Hosting the meeting were the Shelby Township Board of Trustees and the Village of Shelby Council. “Our desire is to dispel any rumors out there and to hear what questions and concerns the public may have,” said Shelby Township Supervisor Richard Raffaelli.
An informational flyer, distributed prior to the meeting, included the following clarifying information: The village has submitted a USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) grant application to determine funding for the water main extension to Peterson Farms Baseline Road Oceana Acres housing development (not the processing plant); The village has not incurred any expenses to date with this process; A decision will only be made after a response is received from the USDA; Neither Shelby Township or the Village of Shelby requested the water mains initially, EGLE (Environment, Great Lakes & Energy — formerly DEQ) determined after construction of Oceana Acres that the wells installed (all constructed with approved state permits) should have been Type I wells (municipal) instead of Type III (in-ground wells); EGLE provided four options to resolve the issue and connection to the nearest public water supply was the preferred option by EGLE; Village water rates were not raised to provide water to Peterson Farms housing; Rates were raised as the result of a water rate study that determined the village needed additional revenue to meet future costs of water infrastructure within the village (this increase was the first in over 10 years); A second project that may require water from the village is a proposed housing development called Shelby Ridge on 150 acres just north of the adult foster care home across from the high school on Oceana Drive and 50 yards from the village limits; The proposed Shelby Ridge development would be open to anyone in the community and would include quality, affordable housing; Both projects (Oceana Acres water main extension and Shelby Ridge housing development) would require an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) between the village and the township to provide the terms and conditions for selling water outside of the village limits.
Raffaelli provided a brief overview of the Shelby Ridge housing development project stating, “The development would be a combination of tiny homes (200 square feet), single family dwellings (1,100 square feet) and duplex, triplex and quadruplex units. Only 20 percent of the homes will be for rent, the rest would be sold and would be available exclusively for residents of the area. The development could add 180 students to the Shelby school district. An expansion in affordable housing will be great for our schools, our churches and our businesses. Lack of housing is like a pandemic itself.”
Shelby Village Administrator Brady Selner shared a brief financial overview of the proposed Peterson Farms water main project and a timeline up to this point, “The project would be located 2.88 miles north of the village limits at an estimated cost of $2,753,000. Both EGLE and MEDC (Michigan Economic Development Corporation) departments have each committed $800,000 to the project with the remaining $1,153,000 to be financed with a loan from the USDA. The village would not incur any expenses from this loan, instead it would be repaid by the state. We suspect to hear something by mid-September and no decision will be made until funding options are finalized.”
Public comment Monday evening, overall, was very positive. Many community members echoed the fact that more affordable housing is needed in the area. “Having working class people in town is a huge benefit. Our employers need them,” said County Commissioner and New Era Christian School Principal Phil Morris. “Not counting Barnett Station or a homeowner rebuild, when was the last time we saw a brand new home built within the village limits?”
Curt Trott, former Shelby DPW employee, said in his 40 years with the village he could count on one hand the number of housing developments that went in. “Anything we can do to work with the township will be a benefit,” he said. Community members involved with the schools stated that from the school’s perspective, more housing will bring more children to the district, which will bring more money to the school, thus improving programming. More housing would benefit the school’s ability to hire teachers who want to buy a home in the area. A resident who’d moved from New York seven years ago said that he loves living here and believes Shelby can be like the “Field of Dreams — If we build it, they will come.” A couple of people from out of the area also weighed in, saying that they had looked or are looking to move to the area and would love to be able to purchase a new home here, saying that if the township and village can work to make this happen it will be a win-win for everyone. Township resident Sean Carey, speaking to both boards present, said, “Change is never easy; the township and village are going to have to have some give and take. But if we can all keep our eyes on the long-term goal, we will all benefit.”
Several questions regarding the infrastructure were asked, such as water line size, booster stations, village water and sewer capacity, fire hydrant placement, and maintenance costs. Several answers referred to the many studies that have been and are being conducted. Currently the village has the capacity to pump 1,405 gallons of water per minute with the village at 13 percent of that now. Some answers are still forthcoming and all studies will be considered before any final decisions are made. IGAs would be set up between all involved to ensure smooth operations.
“While Peterson Farms has plenty of water to run its processing facility, they are Type II wells, which is different from drinking water wells. EGLE requires that Oceana Acres on Baseline Road have municipal water. I personally suspect it has to do with the Flint water crisis. Never before have three state agencies (EGLE, MDARD -Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, MEDC) come together wanting to write checks to see something like this happen,” said Raffaelli. “The Shelby Ridge project is in very preliminary stages, and it all hinges on the ability to get water.”
When Shelby Ridge developer Brent Forsberg of T. A. Forsberg, Inc., was asked about the mix of homes and how the development would be set up, among other details he said, “The housing mix has not yet been determined. Currently construction costs are outpacing income. We will be setting up as a non-profit company and planning how to protect the project long-term.”
Shelby resident Steve Micklin, of Steven Micklin Consulting added, “Can we have a partnership with the local housing commission. When we consider a housing development we come in with a full plan, including a preliminary site plan. The housing commission has the information you need. They have done all kinds of housing development, and they are a great resource.”
Raffaelli responded, “We’re not opposed to partnering, but we are opposed to bureaucracy holding us back and taking 10 years to get something built.”
Kittie Tuinstra, executive director for Dogwood Community Development (formerly Oceana County Housing Commission Nonprofit Corporation) addressed the group saying, “We are a local nonprofit that has been providing housing development services in Oceana County for over 30 years, building over 50 homes and rehabbing over 150. In the next two weeks we will be breaking ground on our fourth multi-family development built in Oceana within the last 10 years.” She asked if other sites were considered for this development, “I understand that the property was donated, but sometimes the cost savings you have on site acquisition are not actually a benefit, if you have a high cost to get the infrastructure needed to make the site work. For example, Mr. (Larry) Byl owns property in the village where 20 more units could be built and the infrastructure is in place. It doesn’t take 10 years to get something built. To date, we haven’t had any discussions with the township as to how we could partner in the project, yet we are very open to that.”
Village President Paul Inglis closed the meeting by thanking everyone for coming out and for the great feedback. He reiterated that more discussions would be had in the coming months before any final decision is made. “The ultimate decision will be made by a vote of the Shelby Village Council,” he said.