The Oceana County Road Commission announced Thursday morning that the road work on Water Road in Hart Township has been completed and the road is now open. The road commission wanted to acknowledge the public for it patience during road construction season.
Water Road in Hart Twp. opens
- John Cavanagh
-
- Updated
John Cavanagh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.