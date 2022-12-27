No major issues were reported locally with the intense winter storm that brought cold, high winds and snow to the Oceana area Dec. 22-25.
For the week, National Weather Service observer Bob Simonson of WEEH-FM in Mears recorded 11 inches of snow. He recorded 10.7 inches of snow from Dec. 22-26. The coldest overnight temperature was 3 degrees recorded Dec. 24.
Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast said sheriff’s deputies dealt with lots of cars in the roadway, and they kept busy trying to keep the traveled portion of the roadway clear so snowplows could do their jobs. Mast said there were 4-5 cars buried in drifts along Silver Lake Road in Golden Township along with multiple abandoned vehicles. Mast also said deputies responded to a few spin-offs on the US-31 expressway, but there were no major incidents.
Sgt. Dan Thomas of the Michigan State Police Hart Post reported outside of traffic policing there were no major issues.
Oceana County Road Commission Manager Mark Timmer said the county did not receive the amount of snow forecasted, but it was the blowing and drifting that created problems. He said road crews could plow a road only to have it fill in an hour later. The worst hit areas were the lakeshore townships and the northeast portion of the county where there are many open areas. Road commission crews also responded to numerous central dispatch calls for stuck vehicles.
“It wasn’t really snow. And visibility was bad, too,” Timmer said
Road crews worked around the clock Friday through Sunday using trucks and motor graders with v-plows to open the roads so regular plows could get through. Timmer said they weren’t able to put material down to improve the roads due to the cold temperatures. They began putting down material Monday morning, and road crews were trying to clean things up Tuesday.
“The guys did a great job,” Timmer said. “They really showed a lot of dedication.”