Michigan State University (MSU) Extension has scheduled this year’s spring horticulture meeting for March 16, 2023 in Hart.
This meeting brings together MSU researchers and industry representatives to update growers on the latest challenges and opportunities in tree fruit production.
Speakers will provide insights on various topics such as nutrient management; fruit bud development; IPM strategies for pests such as spotted wing drosophila, scale and nematodes; and management updates for cherry leaf spot, fire blight and bitter pit. Apple storage considerations to prevent postharvest disorders will also be discussed as well as the use of 1-MCP to maintain fruit quality and aroma. Lunch will also be provided.
Three Michigan Pesticide Re-certification credits in the categories private core, commercial core or 1C and Certified Crop Advisors’ Continuing Education Units have been requested.
The 2022 spring horticulture meeting will be at the West Michigan Research Station, 5185 N. Oceana Dr., Hart, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. This event is also sponsored by West Central Michigan Horticulture Research, Inc.
Early registration is $25 by March 6. To register visit https://events.anr.msu.edu/WestCentralSpringHorticultureMeeting2023/, call the Oceana County MSU Extension office at 231-873-2129, or stop by the office at 844 S. Griswold St., Hart.