Dozens of people gathered to see the official opening of the Earl and Linda Peterson Research Station Aug. 5.
The research station, which is on Oceana Drive, was built by members of the West Michigan Horticultural Research Inc. and partners of Michigan State University. The facility will be used to research tree fruits, such as apples, cherries and peaches, and asparagus. The building has a lab, a full kitchen, office spaces and a board room. Next to the facility is a bunkhouse, where researchers can spend the night. The Earl and Linda Peterson Research Station is not just to be used for agricultural research. The hall can be used for community events like weddings and banquets.
“This project has been a privilege to be involved in; it’s a good feeling to know I work for a company that puts community and growth first,” Tracy Blamer, Senior Procurement Manager for Peterson Farms’ family of companies, said.
Andy Riley, president of West Michigan Horticultural Research Inc., thanked everyone who helped in the creation of the research center. He and the rest of the West Michigan Horticultural Research Inc. board members hope the facility will both further develop West Michigan Agriculture and cultivate a love for farming in younger generations.
“My main thing is that the younger generation learns the benefits of this and how imperative it is to have that for us to succeed in our lives and in our community,” Patricia Parsons, board administrator for West Michigan Agricultural Research Inc. said.
The research station was first thought up by a group of five farmers who wanted to bring innovation to West Michigan agriculture. West Michigan Horticultural Research Inc. came together to make the idea a reality and raised approximately $1.5 million in donations for construction. Although planning and building of the station was delayed by COVID-19, the board members knew it had to be opened in 2021. The opening was originally scheduled for June 24, however was pushed back to Aug. 5 due to tart cherry season. In spite of the delays, Riley and the rest of the board members are happy with how the opening night went.
“We want (the facility) to make both growers and the community better,” Riley said.
The Earl and Linda Peterson Research Station is named after area farmers Earl and Linda Peterson. They were one of the biggest contributors to the project, so West Michigan Horticultural Research Inc. decided to dedicate the facility to them. At the opening, the Petersons conducted the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Earl Peterson said he and Linda look forward to seeing what the facility will bring to Oceana County in the future.
“We truly appreciate the Peterson family in everything they have done with us,” Riley said.