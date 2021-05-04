Wildfire torches 50-plus acres in Hart Twp.

A wildfire last Saturday afternoon burned an estimated 50 or more acres in the vicinity of Polk Road and 100th Avenue east of Hart.
Hart Area Fire Chief Dwight Fuehring said the department was dispatched at approximately 2 p.m. to a wildfire in a swamp on the south side of Polk Road. It is believed that due to high winds the fire was started by a fallen powerline which landed on trees then ignited cattails.
“It was a hell of a fire,” Fuehring said.
Shelby-Benona and Pentwater fire departments were immediately called to assist. Fuehring said the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office closed Polk Road as the fire began to approach some houses. Walkerville and Ferry units also were dispatched along with the US Forest Service. Fuehring said he contacted Department of Natural Resources fire units and also inquired by about using DNR aerial tankers, which he learned were available. He said each of the two aerial tankers can carry 700 gallons of water and that it takes 9-10 minutes to dump water and return. According to Fuehring, the aerial tankers initially attempt to collect water from Hart Lake, but were blocked by a powerline so the tankers collected water from Pentwater Lake.
“It was a fast moving fire, especially with that wind,” Fuehring said.
The area has numerous electrical lines due to the number of electrical substations. Fuehring said Great Lakes Energy had three electrical poles burn and ITC had four poles damaged. ITC crews were repairing its poles earlier this week. No one was injured and no houses were damaged.
Fire crews remained on the scene until approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday. DNR crews returned Sunday to contain any remaining hot spots.
Overall, Fuehring was pleased with the fire fighting effort. He said the next step will be to meet with DNR crews to learn what they can do better.