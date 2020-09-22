Want to buy a picnic table? More specifically, not just any old picnic table?
Well, now’s your chance. Because Sept. 26, the bidding starts for “Art on the Table,” a silent auction to support the Pentwater Public Arts Project, a vision of the Village of Pentwater Downtown Development Association (DDA) and its chair, Mary Schumaker, in conjunction with the Pentwater Arts Council. On the auction block are 15 picnic tables that have been transformed into works of art by talented local artists. From Jilly Barnes’ luminous underwater seascape, “Gone Fishin’,” to Deb Zare’s “Cherry Festival,” a re-creation of an old-fashioned oilcloth tablecloth, the project features a wide variety of visions and styles.
How did “Art on the Table” evolve? “In May, the Village of Pentwater DDA (Downtown Development Authority) purchased 15 picnic tables for Pentwater to encourage people to purchase take-out from their favorite restaurant and enjoy their food outside at our public picnic tables,” says Schumaker. “The tables, located in Water Tower and Marina Parks, have been very popular. However, we knew the village would not be keeping them, as they are not the type they would normally purchase. But we saw a need this spring to assist our local businesses so we purchased the tables. After suggesting a few times, the idea of having artist paint them before we sold them to different folks, the idea finally stuck. I spoke with Janet Nelson, the chair of the Arts Council and they jumped on board.”
Schumaker and Nelson embarked on a mission to recruit local artists. “The response was amazing,” notes Nelson. “We’re so grateful for their support, because this is such a worthwhile project.”
The project was right up Jilly Barnes’ alley.
“Ever since I moved to Pentwater nine years ago, I’ve been saying, ‘Public art! Public Art!,” says Barnes, who owns Jilly’s Gallery. “It’s so important. It brings people to your town. It introduces them to different kinds of art, different concepts. Art makes us think. It fires up the imagination and inspires us.”
In her garage “studio,” dressed in denim work overalls, the slender, dynamic Barnes is putting the finishing touches on her picnic “tableau,” in which a school of vividly colorful pan fish glide by in their underwater world. The painting extends to the benches; one features a scene at the bottom of the lake, looking up at the fish, and the other looks up at the sky from the vantage point of the water, where a bobber is floating past.
What inspired this particular theme?
“This year with the pandemic, I wasn’t allowed to open for Memorial Day,” Barnes explains. “That was a blow to my business. But instead of bellyaching, I said, I’m going fishing. I used to go pan fish fishing with my dad when I was a kid; I love pan fish. So that’s what I did, and it was great. I caught quite a few dinners!”
“Gone Fishing” is an example, Barnes says, of the kind of art she wants to give to the world. “I want to promote positivity. My art has always been very ‘up’ and happy because I feel there’s enough negativity in the world. I want to be a positive force, a force for encouragement.”
Deb Zare’s table, on the other hand, was inspired by a 1940s style oilcloth.
“There used to be a shop in town, Pelican’s Inn, that had wonderful vintage oilcloth tablecloths,” Zare recalls. “They had all sorts of beautiful designs on them, fruit, flowers, that sort of thing. I’d painted one, and wanted the picnic table to look like an oilcloth tablecloth. I used the cherry motif, which was very popular in the 1940s and 50s.”
Zare, a working artist who taught high school art for 30 years, admits that the picnic table posed a unique challenge.
“The woodgrain was difficult to work with. I had to put several coats of paint on it. And it was a challenge because you don’t see the motif unless you’re above it.”
Like everyone who’s involved in the project, Zare is committed to bringing public art to the community.
“I think public art is so important,” she emphasizes. “It sparks discussion of what art is and the expression of different ideas. And getting school kids involved is very important. When I taught art, I always had a collaborative project in my painting class. Watching kids take leadership roles and coming together to create a work was one of the most rewarding aspects of my teaching. I’d like to see kids creating public works of art here. It’s so inspiring for them. Some of my students are art teachers now.”
“As chair of the DDA, one of my focuses is public art in Pentwater,” says Schumaker. “We want things like sculptures and murals. Public art is place-making for our village. It’s a visual stimulation for our community and our guests. It increases the value of the town. And it’s a way of recognizing the many artists that we have. We want to make people enjoy Pentwater even more by visually enjoying it.”
Prior to the auction, you’re invited to take a stroll through Water Tower and Marina Parks, to view all of the tables and even dine on them.
“Order some take-out from our local restaurants and enjoy your lunch on one of the tables!” suggests Schumaker.
Chances are, though, that the tables are just too pretty to spoil with food—or anything else. Did Leonardo da Vinci enjoy his pasta fagioli on the Mona Lisa? Did Monet have his café au lait on his Water Lillies?
Not to worry. The tables are protected with plenty of varnish. After all, they’re outdoor art, meant to withstand the toughest weather.
The auction will run from Sept. 26 thru Oct. 9 on the Pentwater Arts Council Facebook Page.
“You can begin your bidding process for your favorite table Saturday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m., says Schumaker. The auction will close Friday, Oct. 9, 5 p.m. Winners will be announced at a small event at Marina Park Saturday, Oct. 10, 3 p.m. It will be open to the public and will host many of the artists. You can pick up your table at that time, and meet the artist who painted your new table!”
To be a sponsor of the Pentwater Public Arts Project fund, or for more information about Art On The Table, please contact Schumaker, dda@pentwatervillage.org. Information about Pentwater Arts Council can be found at pentwaterartscouncil.org
The Art On The Table silent auction event website is https://www.facebook.com/artscouncil.michigan