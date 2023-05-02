Over 145 West Shore Community College students are eligible to receive degrees and certificates at the college’s 52nd commencement ceremonies to be Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the college’s Center Stage Theater.
Speakers for the event will be President Scott Ward, Sherry Wyman, chairperson of the board of trustees, and Athena Dila, president of the student senate. Dr. Erwin Selimos, professor of sociology will provide the faculty address.
The graduates will be presented by Dr. Mark Kinney, vice president of academics and student services. Madame Chair Wyman, along with the board of trustees, and President Ward will award the degrees.
Following the commencement ceremony, a reception for the graduates and their families will be in the Schoenherr Campus Center.
For those unable to attend a ceremony in person, both ceremonies will be live streamed, starting at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The streams will be accessible via YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmv1U_MQRfxb4dwXuEXYBtA or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/westshorecc/events/
Related commencement events:
The West Shore Community College nursing program will honor 27 graduating nursing students in a symbolic pinning ceremony to be Thursday., May 4, at 6:30 p.m. in the Center Stage Theater. Each graduate will receive a time-honored pin, a symbol of a nurse’s service to others, and their induction into the nursing profession.
West Shore Community College’s Law Enforcement Academy cadets will be recognized during the Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, in the Center Stage Theater. The training academy is 16 weeks long and there are over 30 instructors who assist with the academy.
West Shore Community College’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) students will be recognized during the EMS Awards Ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, in the Center Stage Theater. There are nine students receiving their paramedic certification and eight students receiving their Emergency Medical Technician certification.
