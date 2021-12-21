“They were finally free,” Christian Aid Ministries spokesman Weston Showalter said through tears, “Finally free.”
Exactly two months to the date of their abduction, the remaining 12 missionaries escaped from the 400 Mawozo gang in Haiti as reported at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 by Christian Aid Ministries. The organization out of Ohio, stated on their website:
“We glorify God for answered prayer—the remaining 12 hostages are FREE! Join us in praising God that all 17 of our loved ones are now safe. Thank you for your fervent prayers throughout the past two months. We hope to provide more information as we are able. ‘I will sing unto the Lord, for he hath triumphed gloriously” (Exodus 15:1b).’”
Also, on Dec. 16, Congressman Bill Huizenga (R-MI) issued the following statement after the American missionaries who were being held hostage in Haiti were safely released:
“Today is the day we have been hoping for, praying for, and working so hard to achieve,” said Huizenga. “I want to thank members of the hostage negotiation team for their diligence in securing the safe release of all the hostages. This is a great day for families in Michigan and across the nation who have been worried about the safety of their loved ones.”
Members of the Hart Dunkard Brethren Church sent out messages confirming the hostages being released shortly after the news was posted by Christian Aid Ministries.
It had been known by a number of people in the community that six members of the Noecker family of Shelby were among those abducted Oct. 16. Their names could not be released previously, for security reasons.
In an in-depth statement provided by David Troyer, General Director of Christian Aid Ministries, on Dec. 17, “We respectfully ask the news media, well-meaning friends and acquaintances, and all others to please allow the freed hostages and their families the space and privacy they need as they recover from their two-month ordeal and resume their lives.”
Troyer also stated that the hostages were doing reasonably well and explained the work Christian Aid Ministries does in Haiti. He offered words of thanks to those that have prayed for the hostages, to the families of the hostages, and all those involved in any way. He also offered words of encouragement for the captors and people of Haiti, and an explanation of why their organization does ministry there.
“Didn’t these people know it is dangerous in Haiti? Yes, they knew that, but we go to dangerous places in many parts of the world. Why? Because that is usually where the biggest needs are. That’s what Christian Aid Ministries has been doing for decades. If we’d go only where it is safe, we’d stay put in our own communities,” Troyer wrote. “We do, though, try to take proper security precautions. We appreciate the desire of our staff to minister, even in dangerous places. However, this event has given us a heightened awareness of the need to strengthen our safety protocols and better instruct our people about the dangers involved.”
He went on to write, “Although we are deeply relieved and rejoice greatly that the hostages are free at last, we realize their journey back to normal life has only begun. They and their families need your continued prayers, support, and encouragement.
“Again, we thank God and all involved in gaining the safe return of our friends. Thank you and God bless all of you.” Troyer concluded.
During a press conference Monday, Dec. 20, Troyer and Showalter detailed the daring escape of the remaining 12 hostages in Haiti, after they were abducted outside of Port-au-Prince. They walked 10 miles or so through rough terrain using the moon as their guide, Showalter explained. He said they traveled north, then west, then north, stopping to pray if they didn’t know which way to go. He said that the group carried the youngest children that were with them.
Up until that point, Showalter said that the hostages were praying for and planning their escape, but the timing wasn’t right until then.
“One of the men in the group felt a strong leading that God was calling them to leave. After he shared this leading with the rest of the group, they were all united that, yes, God was calling them to leave. The group testified that this unity that they arrived at was one of the greatest miracles they experienced,” Showalter said. “After discussing their plans, the group felt they should escape on the night of Wednesday, Dec. 15. They made plans as they could, but ultimately placed their situation in God’s hands, depending on Him for protection and guidance during the night. As God directed, they prepared. They put on their shoes, they packed water in their clothes, and they prepared for the journey. They stacked their mattresses in a corner, as I understand it, and prepared to leave when they sensed the timing was right.
“They found a way to open the door that was closed and blocked, filed silently to the path that they had chosen to follow and quickly left the place that they were held, despite the fact that numerous guards were close by. In the distance they could see a mountain feature that they had recognized and they had identified in the previous days.
“They identified this landmark before and they knew that this is the direction that they needed to go. They also followed the sure guidance of the stars as they journeyed through the night traveling towards safety,” he continued.
“This group included a married couple, a 10 month old baby, a 3 year old child, a 14 year old girl, a 15 year old boy, four single men and two single women.
“With God’s help, protection and leading they quickly made their way through the night. They walked for possibly as much as 10 miles. It’s a little bit hard to discern exactly how far the distance was, but for many miles — traveling through woods and thickets, working through thorns and briars.
“One of the hostages said and I quote ‘Two hours were through fierce brambles. We were in gang territory the whole hike.’ The moon provided light for their path. During times they weren’t sure where to go they stopped and what do you think they did? They prayed! God show us where to go and He did. At times they said, yes, there were thick brambles (that were) very difficult to maneuver through, but at other times, it felt like God had prepared a path before them in the direction that they were going…God was leading them.
“The little baby they had wrapped very carefully in a lot of blankets and so forth, so she would be protected from the briars and brambles. They needed, as I understand it, to carry both of the small children and amazingly enough, the little boy, when he would be scratched. would whimper just a little bit, but it would stop and they were silent.
“After a number of hours of walking, day began to dawn and they eventually found someone who helped them make a phone call for help,” Showalter detailed.
The group was then picked up by a U.S. Coast Guard airplane and taken to Florida, where they were reunited with the other five hostages that had been released earlier. Showalter also showed a series of photos that were taken of the hostages after they escaped. He also showed a video of the hostages singing after their escape, noting that they sang often throughout their captivity. “I have video footage of the group singing a song that has been very special to them throughout their time in captivity, and that is ‘The Angel of the Lord’ which is taken from Psalm 34,” Showalter said. The video, photos and the entire press conference can be seen on the Christian Aid Ministries website at christianaidministries.org/haiti-kidnapping-update/haiti-staff-abduction/
Before describing their escape, Showalter detailed the conditions the missionaries faced the past two months. “They did receive food, but it was often in small portions and there were times that they faced hunger. They had access to clean drinking water during their captivity, although they did share that it was a constant challenge to get sufficient water for the group. Although it was safe and clean, the taste was not the greatest at times.
“They received water to bathe, although it was severely contaminated, and caused very serious sores to develop on a number of them. Numerous people from the group got insect bites, and then with this contaminated water, developed festering sores that became quite a serious problem.
“In desperation to try to resolve this issue, one thing that they at least attempted to do was boil water and add ashes to it, and use that mixture to soak their sore feet. They received basic hygiene items such as toothbrushes and bathroom tissue, although the supply was limited at times.
“Sleeping accommodations were tight, as they were generally in a barricaded house for the night, but in some cases they did allow some of the people to sleep outside, which gave a bit of additional space.
“One real blessing that they reported was that the kidnappers spent hours wiring, moving, charging and arranging fans for the group. One of the hostages shared, and I quote, ‘We didn’t always have them at night, but over half the nights they ran for at least a few hours.’
“Some of the children did, over the course of time, experience some sickness and there were reports of the parents staying up a large portion of the night needing to fan their children, so that they were able to sleep,” Showalter said.
Showalter said that as of Dec. 21, all of the hostages were back home with their families and in their own communities.