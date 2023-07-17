51st Circuit Court
Judge Susan Sniegowski
Julie Mae Mullins, Of 2917 Brunswick, Norton Shores, was convicted of methamphetamine possession and was sentenced to six months in jail with credit given for time served. She was ordered to pay fines and costs of $598 and received 24 months probation.
James Henry Williams, of 1120 E. Johnson Rd., Shelby, was convicted of OWI, third offense and was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,208 and received 24 months probation.
Caleb Gene Warmuskerken, of 6833 E. Deer Rd., Walkerville, was convicted of police officer assault/resist and was sentenced to three days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $658 and received 12 months probation.
Maritza Lopez, of 430 Harvey St., Shelby, was convicted of methamphetamine possession and was sentenced to two days in jail with credit given for time served. She was ordered to pay fines and costs of $658 and received 12 months probation.