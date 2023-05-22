79th District Court
Judge John David
Middlebrook
Stephen Andrew Cowan, of 9058 N. BR-31, Pentwater, was convicted of disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
Dakota Michael Follett, of 7524 E. M-20, Hesperia, was convicted of impaired driving and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,055. He was ordered to attend AHSE and the Victim’s Impact Panel.
Abisai Guereca, of 480 Fowler St., Shelby, was convicted of OWI and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,180. He was ordered to attend AHSE and the Victim’s Impact Panel.
Jeffrey Scott Peterson, of 6982 Hazel Way, Twin Lake, was convicted of OWI and received a 24-day suspended jail sentence with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,155 and to attend AHSE and the Victim’s Impact Panel.
Daniel Todd Prine, of 816 Tyler Rd., Hart, was convicted of false pretenses less than $200 and was ordered to pay fines, costs and restitution of $360.
Harry Joseph Rybacki, of 3120 Second St., Twin Lake, was convicted of driving while license was suspended, revoked or denied — let suspended person operate, and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
Brett Aaron Sanford, of 620 Teal Ln., Traverse City, was convicted of larceny by false personation and received a three-day suspended jail sentence with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines, costs and restitution of $600.
Charles Peter Westfall, of 6985 W. Indian Bay Rd., Montague, was convicted of disorderly person — obscene conduct and received a two-day suspended jail sentence with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $500.
Brett Michael Parrish, of 1706 W. Decker Rd., Scottville, was convicted of impaired driving and received a one-day suspended jail sentence with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,055.
Gerald Ernest Wambaugh III, of 3381 Eighth St., Muskegon Heights, was convicted of OWI and received a one-day suspended jail sentence with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,155 and to attend AHSE and the Victim’s Impact Panel.
79th District Court
Magistrate Adriana Facundo
Walter David Anam Lopez-Roldan, of 68 Chapita Hills, Shelby, was convicted of driving while license was expired and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300.
Nathan Scott Fox, of 573 N. 28th Ave., Mears, was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300.