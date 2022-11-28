79th District Court
Magistrate Adriana Facundo
Steven John Krogel, of 3954 SW Armadillo Trail, Arcadia, Fla., was convicted of forest fire — failure to take precautions and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $375.
Karl Edward Brock, Jr., of 613 Griswold St., Hart was convicted of tobacco — furnishing to minors and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $325.
Thomasa Lynn Stafford, of 6895 N. 192nd Ave., Walkerville, was convicted of tobacco — furnishing to minors and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $325.
Judge John David
Middlebrook
Julie Ann Rinard, of 5990 Crystal Lake Rd., Holton, was convicted of driving while license was suspended, revoked or denied and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $125.
Ty William Paulsen, of 5820 E. Loop Rd., Hesperia, was convicted of impaired driving and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $940. He also was ordered to attend AHSE and the Victim’s Impact Panel.
Darin Colt Cunningham, of 2265 S, 186th Ave., Hesperia, was convicted of driving while license was suspended, revoked or denied and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
Kayla Marie Simon, of 951. Radcliff St., Garden City, was convicted of retail fraud, second degree, and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $500.
Michael Thomas Patrick McBride, was convicted of impaired driving and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,055. He also was ordered to attend AHSE and the Victim’s Impact Panel.
William Thomas Winkleblack, of 6453 W. Winston Rd., Montague, was convicted of failure to prevent the spread of fire and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $200.
Casey Ray Conklin, of 8878 N. Water Wonderland Ct., Branch, was convicted of motor vehicle — operate without security and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
James Robert Huck, of 2705 E. Filmore Rd., Hart, was convicted of wildlife conservation — general violation and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $500.
Felicia Rae, DuMonte, of 2346 S. 96th Ave., Shelby, was convicted of OWI and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,155, She was ordered to attend AHSE and the Victim’s Impact Panel.
Robert Anthony Curry-Carter, of 136 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby, was convicted of domestic violence, second offense, and received a 65-day suspended jail sentence with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $880 and received six months probation.
Mark Anthony Swenor, of 104 Washington St. Apt. A, Hart, was convicted of operating with a high blood alcohol content and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,090 and to continue current counseling program.
Cyanna Marie Rogers, of 8878 N. Water Wonderland, Branch, was convicted of larceny less than $200 and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $500.