79th District Court
Judge John David
Middlebrook
Andrew Joseph-Lester Alberts, of 17537 185th Ave., Leroy, was convicted of OWI and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,252. He was ordered to attend AHSE and the Victim’s Impact Panel.
Dylan Wyatt King, of 2374 S. 16th Ave., Shelby, was convicted of assault and battery and was sentenced to three days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $450. He received six months probation.
Joshua James Hanes, of 7451 W. Four Mile Rd., Hesperia, was convicted of driving while license was suspended, revoked or denied and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $410.
Thomas Carl Cryderman, of 268 Munn St., Hesperia, was convicted of animals — abandoning/cruelty and was sentenced to 38 days in jail with credit given for time served. No fines or costs were ordered.
Ronald Michael Haynes, of 6220 Central Rd., Twin Lake, was convicted of malicious destruction of trees, shrubs, crops and grass and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300.
79th District Court
Magistrate Adriana Facundo
Lauren Ashley Burrows, of 5293 S. 120th Ave., Rothbury, was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300.