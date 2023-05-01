79th District Court
Magistrate Adriana Facundo
Ryan James Jeffries, of 253 E. Main St., Walkerville, was convicted of driving while license was suspended, revoked or denied and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
Brent Lee Saxton, of 6150 W. 108th St., Fremont, was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300.
Misty Bleu Vankoevering, of 6182 S. Moorland Rd., Ravenna, was convicted of license plates/registration/title unlawful use and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $350.
Mary Terry Marcinak, of 1225 E. Wilke Rd., was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $350.
Robert Lynn Collis, Jr., of 858 E. Wilke Rd., Rothbury, was convicted of improper plates and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $350.
Sean W. Johnson, of 4940 S. 180th Ave., Hesperia, was convicted of failure to stop at a property damage accident and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
Angela Lorene Jones, of 173 Sessions, Shelby, was convicted of dog running at large and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $200.
Lucas Benjamin Abuja, of 7990 E. White Rd., Hesperia, was convicted of motor vehicle — unlawful drive away and was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines, costs and restitution of $4,125.
James Ross Dulin, of 1267 Graf St., Muskegon, was convicted of fishing without a license and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $450.
Robert William Novak, of 2732 S. 148th Ave., Hesperia, was convicted of fishing without a license and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $375. He also was convicted of fishing on a closed trout stream and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $75.
Bobbie Faye Welch, of 2100 E. Fruitvale Rd., Montague, was convicted of driving while license was suspended, revoked or denied and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $450.
Amanda Jo Sherrell, of 6161 E. Filmore Rd., Walkerville, was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $350.
Joshua James Hanes, of 7451 W. Four Mile Rd., Hesperia, was convicted of driving while license was suspended, revoked or denied and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $460.
Blair Rochelle Collins, of 2299 N. 84th Ave., Hart, was convicted of operating with no license or multiple licenses and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $350.
Karolyn Kay Buozis, of 520 E. Main St., Hart, was convicted of driving while license was suspended, revoked or denied and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $450.
Edward Pete Hammond Jr., of 541 N. Tulip Ave., White Cloud, was convicted of transporting open intoxicants (driver) and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $425.
Larry Ray Jobbins, of 3751 Washington Rd, Pentwater, was convicted of improper plates and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $375.
Michael Ray Morris, of 1119 E. Sandcreek Trl., Rothbury, was convicted of driving while not valid or improper license and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $425.
Israel Barrios, of 2415 W. Meadow Lane, Rothbury, was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $350.
Alan Arthur Cole, of 6319 E. VanBuren Rd., Walkerville, was convicted of driving while license was suspended, revoked or denied and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
Teresa Elaine Terebinski, of 95 N. State St., Hesperia, was convicted of possession of open intoxicants (passenger) and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $425.
Judge John David
Middlebrook
Gary Willliam Rocks, of 535 Third Ave., Pentwater, was convicted of OWI and was sentenced to two days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,055.
Mason Allen Johnson, of 1388 N. 34th Ave., Mears, was convicted of impaired driving and was ordered to pay fines, costs and restitution of $1,526.
Magistrate Brandi Bruch
Israel Flores, Jr., of 5595 W. Taylor Rd., Mears, was convicted of operating with no license or multiple licenses and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $350.