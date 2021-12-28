Adam Joseph Scovill, 39, of 308 E. Main St., Hart, was convicted of OUIL, second offense, and was sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,855 and received six months probation. He was ordered to attend outpatient treatment.
Colin Ray Bush, 37, of 260 Sessions Rd., Shelby, was convicted of driving while license was suspended, revoked or denied and received a 365-day suspended jail sentence with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300.
Devon Alan Dodds, 24, of 3250 Alberta Ave., Norton Shores, was convicted of motor vehicle — operate without security and received a 365-day suspended jail sentence. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $450.
Michael William Reid, 64, of 4120 Orchard Dr., Hart, was convicted of malicious destruction of personal property and received a 93-day suspended jail sentence with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
Randy Wayne Palazzola, 35, of 8867 Stebbins St., Montague, was convicted of telephone calling and hanging up and received a 180-day suspended jail sentence with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,000.