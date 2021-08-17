78th District Court
Judge Kevin Drake
Logan Scott Davila, 18, of 5058 S. 180th Ave., Hesperia, was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and received a 90-day suspended jail sentence. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $200.
Samantha Elizabeth Hawes, 28, of 6331 10th St., Twin Lake, was convicted of impaired driving and received a 93-day suspended jail sentence with credit given for time served. She was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,105.
Rayna May Ovitt, 41, of 6192 Whitehall Rd., Whitehall, was convicted of motor vehicle - operate without security and received a 365-day suspended jail sentence. She was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
Promise S. Raeth, 34, of 8086 S. 56th Ave., Montague, was convicted of motor vehicle - operating without security and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.