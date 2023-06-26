79th District Court
Magistrate Adriana Facundo
Roy James Alltop, of 3241 N. 72nd Ave., Lot 8, Hart, was convicted of driving while license was suspended, revoked or denied and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
Gary Lee Meiste, of 10909 Mason St., Holland, was convicted of failure to display a valid license and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300.
Christopher Todd Howard, of 6328 Berkshire Lane, Cadillac, was convicted of operating an ORV on a highway or right-of-way, and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $75.
Crystal Ramona Gonzalez, of 3159 W. Garfield, New Era, was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $375.
Rick Albert King, of 5360 N. 88th Ave., Hart, was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $350.
Austin Edward White, of 404 Thomas St., Scottville, was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300.
Aaron Wayne Rumsey, of 2731 S. 192nd Ave., Hesperia, was convicted of driving a unregistered vehicle/no trailer plate and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $350.
Alberto Fontaine Zertuche, of 3752 W. VanBuren Rd., Hart, was convicted of driving while license was not valid or improper license and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300.
Joel Alan Sayers, of 215 Ferry St., Shelby, was convicted of providing false information to a police officer and was sentenced to 40 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $75 and was to be released from jail providing there were no other holds.
Kerri Lynn Timmer, of 68 N. State St., Hesperia, was convicted of driving while license was suspended, revoked or denied and was sentenced to 10 days in jail with credit given for time served. She was ordered to pay fines and costs of $75.
Ryan Michael Welch, of 7364 S. 88th Ave., Rothbury, was convicted of driving while license was suspended, revoked or denied and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $450.
Allen Perry Mears, II, of 7259 E. US-10, Branch, was convicted of expired or no license plate and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $425.
Brennan Ray Miller, of 9100 Greenwood Rd., Jackson, was convicted of operating an ORV with a suspended driver’s license and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.