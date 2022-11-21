79th District Court
Judge John David Middlebrook
Alberto Fontaine Zertuche, of 3752 W. VanBuren Rd., Hart, was convicted of operating with no license or multiple licenses and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $125.
Alicia Mae Torrie, of 2463 Whitehall Dr., Rothbury, was convicted of driving while license was suspended, revoked or denied and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
Deena Nicole Simon, of 951 Radcliff St., Garden City, was convicted of disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
Jacob Michael Horn, of 2820 Lemuel St., Muskegon Heights, was convicted of motor vehicle — operate without security and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $125.
Marty Elwood Essex, of P.O. Box 474, Whitehall, was convicted of disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $420.