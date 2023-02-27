79th District Court
Judge John David
Middlebrook
Valerie Ann Monroe, of 7789 S. Michigan Ave., Rothbury, was convicted of motor vehicle — operate without security and was sentenced to eight days in jail with credit given for time served. She was ordered to pay fines and costs of $125.
Linda Kay Pouch, of 3315 Eighth St., Muskegon Heights, was convicted of failure to report a property damage accident and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
Brian Jay Kolk, of 8777 W. 48th St., Fremont, was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
Andrew Jay Munoz, of 5239 S. 136th Ave. Rothbury, was convicted of OWI and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,190. He was ordered to attend AHSE and the Victim’s Impact Panel.
Marissa Ilene Smith, of 397 Walnut St., Shelby, was convicted of impaired driving and was sentenced to two days in jail with credit given for time served. She was ordered to pay fines and costs of $750 and to attend AHSE and the Victim’s Impact Panel.
Cody Ashton-James Saunders, of 617 W. Arthur Rd., Rothbury, was convicted of OWI and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1070. He was ordered to attend AHSE.
79th District Court
Magistrate Adriana Facundo
Jason Michael Perrone, of 580 Marrison Rd., Pentwater, was convicted of ORV — operating at an unreasonable speed and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
Isaac Robert Gill, of 360 W. Main St., Walkerville, was convicted of driving while license was suspended, revoked or denied and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
Michael James Swaynie, of 1520 E. Pine Hill Ave., White Cloud, was convicted of motor vehicle — failure to transfer title and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $350.
Kristopher James Kubany, of 5474 W. Hammett Rd., Pentwater, was convicted of driving while license not valid or improper license and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300. He also was convicted of operating an unregistered vehicle. No fines and costs were ordered.