78th District Court
Magistrate Adriana Facundo
Linda Marie Bloechl, 59, of 1467 Linden Rd., Homewood, Ill., was convicted of not wearing a wear a personal flotation device on a personal watercraft and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $250.
John Patrick Burke, 51, of 426 Badger Lane, Oswego, Ill., was convicted of ORV — operating on a highway or right-of-way and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $325.
David William-Edward Carpenter, 31, of 5845 W. Sixth St., Mears, was convicted of failure to display a valid license and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $125.
Rolando Castillo, 49, of 1825 N. 56th Ave., Mears, was convicted of allowing a suspended, revoked or denied person to operate and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $450.
Sean Ryan Kinsman, 30, of 1901 Fir Ave., Holton, was convicted of violation of license restrictions and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $375.
Keith Christopher Korstanje, 22, of 539 Forest Ave., Twin Lake, was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $340.
Jodine Rachel Mosqueda, 41, of 1179 Fourth St., Muskegon, was convicted of ORV — operating on a highway or right-of-way, and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
Dean Ray Poellet, 61, of 956 Riverview Ct., Williamson, was convicted of fishing without a license and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $325.
Chelsea Marie Smith, 26, of 1901 Furr Ave., Holton, was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $175.
Judge Bradley Lambrix
Samuel Courtney Clark, 33, of 130 10th St., Holland, was convicted of OWI and received a 93-day suspended jail sentence. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,205 and to attend outpatient treatment.