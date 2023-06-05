79th District Court
Judge John David MiddlebrookTrevor Thomas Guntermann, of 6107 E. Filmore Rd. Walkerville, was convicted of motor vehicle — operate without security, and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
79th District Court
Magistrrate Adriana Facundo
Melanie Lee Lattin, of 49 S. Winter St. Apt. D, Hesperia, was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300.
Stacey Elaine Allen Maynard, of 2935 Brunswick Rd., Holton, was convicted of driving unregistered vehicle — no trailer plate, and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $350.
Faustino Montero-Crisanto, of 98 Sessions Rd., Shelby, was convicted of fishing without a license and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $375.