79th District Court
Magistrate Adriana Facundo
Brandon Robert Bruursema, of 5379 W. Tyler Rd., Hart, was convicted of driving while license not valid or improper license and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300.
79th District Court
Judge John David
Middlebrook
Kenneth Allen Gleason, of 8878 N. Water Wonderland, Branch, was convicted of larceny less than $200 and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
Miguel Angel Davilla, Jr., of 5081 S. 108th Ave., Hesperia, was convicted of OWI and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $655 and to attend AHSE and the Victim’s Impact Panel.
Wayne Joseph Tollenaar, III, of 1474 Yarmouth Ave., Norton Shores, was convicted of OWI and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,155 and to attend AHSE and the Victim’s Impact Panel.
Matthew Charles Dukes, of 7028 Stony Lake Rd., New Era, was convicted of breaking and entering — illegal entry and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $250.
Allen Micheal McClellan, of 227 W. Wilke Rd., Rothbury, was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300.