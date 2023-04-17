79th District Court
Magistrate Adriana Facundo
Philip Bradly Nichols, of 748 W. Hazel Rd., Hart, was convicted of ORV trespass with no written permission and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $350.
Heath James Thomas, of 6640 Shellby Rd., Shelby, was convicted of hunting/possessing animal, bird or fish and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $375.
Ines Santiago-Bautista, of 543 E, McKinley Rd., Rothbury, was convicted of driving while license was not valid or improper license and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300.
Cassandra Vanessa Pena, of 412 Johnson St., Hart, was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300.
79th District Court
Judge John D. Middlebrook
Danny William Jones, of 173 Sessions, Shelby, was convicted of dog running at large and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
Laverne Dale Hofmann, of 150 N. 192nd Ave., Hesperia, was convicted of failure to report an accident and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300.
Maria Rosa Escamilla, of 504 S. Union, Apt. D, Hart, was convicted of truancy and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $200.
De Andre Bergen, of 715 S. State St., Hart, was convicted of OWI and was sentenced to two days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,052.