79th District Court
Judge John David Middlebrook
Lisa Marie Gillespie, of 409 Church St., Hart, was convicted of malicious destruction of personal property and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $160.
Adriaqn Quinton Green, of 1350 E. Wilcox Ave., White Cloud, was convicted of failure to report an accident and received a 57-day suspended jail sentence with credit given for time served. No fines and costs were ordered. He was to be released from jail providing there were no other holds.
Nolan Michael Wernstrom, of 2830 E. White Lake Dr., Twin Lake, was convicted of breaking and entering — illegal entry, and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300.
Paul Thomas-Russell Gifford, of 4260 Teanmar Ave., Muskegon, was convicted of breaking and entering — illegal entry and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $ 300.
79th District Court
Magistrate Adriana Facundo
Gabriella Jovita Pena, of 665 N. Ferris Ave., White Cloud, was convicted of operating without a license for three years and received a 14-day suspended jail sentence with credit given for time served. She was ordered to pay fines and costs of $75.
Steven Joseph Mendoza, of 6969 N. 126th Ave., Hart, was convicted of driving while license was not valid or improper license and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300.
Abel Felipe Vilchis-Gasca, of 619 S. State St., Hart, was convicted of driving while license was not valid or improper license and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $350.
Julio Ruben Rodriguez, of 179 N. Michigan Ave., Apt. 3, Shelby, was convicted of driving while license suspended, revoked or denied and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $525.