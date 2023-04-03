79th District Court
Magistrate Adriana Facundo
Robert Joseph Amstutz, of 356 N. 144th Ave., Hart, was convicted of transporting open intoxicants (driver) and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $375.
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 4:22 pm
