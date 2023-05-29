51st Circuit Court
Judge Susan Sniegowski
Joshua Suel-Thomas Jenkins, of 5582 Sagola Trail, New Era, was convicted of larceny $1,000 or more and was sentenced to five months in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines, costs and restitution of $3,098 and received 12 months probation.
Michael Williamdale Steffes, of 2218 186th Ave. Hesperia, was convicted of police officer assault/resist and probation violation. He was sentenced to 40 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $430 and received 25 months probation.
Craig Anthony Skirnski, of 12554 Peach Ave., Grant, was convicted of domestic violence and was sentenced to seven months in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $658.
Todd Allen Smith, of 2132 N. 56th Ave., Mears, was convicted of larceny $1,000 or more and was sentenced to six months in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $6,028. He also was convicted of methamphetamine possession and was sentenced to six months in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $198.
Tyler Scott Gettings, of 687 95th Ave., Stanwood, was convicted of police officer assault/resist and was sentenced to three days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $658 and received 12 months probation.
Stephen Robert Lindley, of 512 S. Courtland St., Hart, was convicted of home invasion, second degree, and was sentenced to five months in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $598 and received 24 months probation.
Darin Colt Cunningham, of 2265 S. 186th Ave., Hesperia, was convicted of methamphetamine possession and was sentenced to 12 months in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $598 and received 24 months probation.
51st Circuit Court
Judge Bradley Lambrix
Drew Edward Beatty, of 5530 S. Croton Hardy Dr., Newaygo, was convicted of larceny $1,000 or more and probation violation. He was sentenced to three days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines, costs and restitution of $2,605.72 and received 24 months probation. He also was convicted of a second count of larceny $1,000 or more and probation violation. He was sentenced to three days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $198 and received 24 months probation. Beatty also was convicted of breaking and entering a building and probation violation. He was sentenced to three days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines, costs and restitution of $1,498 and received 24 months probation.
Zachary Bundy Leslie, of 1456 E. Cuming St., Fremont, Nebraska, was convicted of unlawful driveaway of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines, costs and restitution of $6,455.33 and received 24 months probation.
Stephen Robert Lindley, of 512 Courtland St., Hart, was convicted of controlled substance possession and was sentenced to five months in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines, costs and restitution of $428 and received 24 months probation.
79th District Court
Deputy Magistrate
Brandi Bruch
Joshua Paul Evelhoch, of 10883 Schow Rd., Holton, was convicted of driving while license was suspended, revoked or denied and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $450.
Timothy Wayne Meitner, of 4647 N. 180th Ave, Walkerville, was convicted of driving while license was suspended, revoked or denied and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $75.
79th District Court
Magistrate Adriana Facundo
Jessica Elieen Larson, of P.O. Box 305, Hesperia, was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $100.
Amber Rae Kokx, of 3751 Washington Rd., Pentwater, was convicted of driving while license was suspended, revoked or denied and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $450.
Brian Gager, of 4898 S. 180th Ave., Hesperia, was convicted of possession of a spear along a trout stream and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $75.