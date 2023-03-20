79th District Court
Judge John David
Middlebrook
Kathleen Gillian Stevens, of 53 Northland Crossings, Shelby, was convicted of operating with a high blood alcohol content and was sentenced to one day in jail with credit given for time served. She was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,055 and to attend outpatient treatment.
Alberto Garrido-Maurin, of 216 W. Forest Ave. Muskegon, was convicted of driving while license was not valid and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
Holly Le Whelan, of 4081 N. Green Ave., Hesperia, was convicted of disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $350.