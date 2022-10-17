79th District Court
Judge John David Middlebrook
Douglas Renier, of 2157 E. Jackson Rd., Hart, was convicted of ORV — OUIL, and was sentenced to one day in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,040.
Jason Alan Griffes, of 5109 S. 68th Ave., New Era, was convicted of OWI and was sentenced to four days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,115 and and to attend AHSE. He also was convicted of OUIL — occupant under the age of 16. No fines and costs were ordered.
79th District Court
Magistrate Adriana Facundo
Kristian Roman Rodriguez, of 8171 E. Washington Rd., Branch, was convicted of driving while license was not valid or improper license and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300.
Roberto Aguilar Desantiago, of 272 Harrison St., Shelby, was convicted of driving while license was not valid or improper license and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300.