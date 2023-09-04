79th District Court
Magistrate Adriana Facundo
Alan Arthur Cole, of 6319 E. Van Buren Road, Walkerville, was convicted of driving while license was suspended, revoked or denied and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $450.
Judge John David
Middlebrook
Brian Jay Kolk, of 212 Morning Glory Lane, Fremont, was convicted of attempted police officer fleeing and was sentenced to 10 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $525.
Jacob Joseph Orsette, of 7551 Tucker Lane, Jackson, was convicted of OWI and received a two-day suspended jail sentence with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,155 and to attend AHSE and Victims Impact Panel.
Erick John Roth, of 2660 E. Loop Road, Hesperia, was convicted of malicious destruction of property $200-$1,000 and trespassing. He received a 119-day suspended jail sentence with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay restitution of $426.
Cole Douglas Aerts, of 460 W. Chadwick, Muskegon, was convicted of impaired driving and received a two-day suspended jail sentence with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $965 an to attend AHSE and the Victims Impact Panel.
Jacqueline Elaine David, of 6163 E. Loop Road, Hesperia, was convicted of OWI and received a two-day suspended jail sentence with credit given for time served. She was ordered to pay fines and costs of $405.
51st Circuit Court
Judge Susan Sniegowski
Kenneth Hunter Orr, of 3723 N. Green Ave., Hesperia, was convicted of police officer — third degree fleeing and was sentenced to 13 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines, costs and restitution of $708 and received 12 months probation.
Andrew James Lane, of 3529 Evanston Ave., Muskegon, was convicted of controlled substance — methamphetamine possession and probation violation. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $496 and received 24 months probation.
Clarence Burrows O’Neal, III, was convicted of controlled substance — methamphetamine possession and probation violation. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $398 and received 24 months probation.
Jodi Michelle Neino, of 3109 Jefferson St., Muskegon, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to serve 19 months to 15 years in prison with credit given for time served. She was ordered to pay fines and costs of $258.