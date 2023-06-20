51st Circuit Court
Judge Susan Sniegowski
Cecil Paul Quinton, of 2798 Riverview Ave., Apt. 6, Muskegon, was convicted of criminal sexual conduct, second degree, and was sentenced to serve 70 months to 15 years in prison with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $198.
Earl Jay Vanderleest, of 6720 M-20, Hesperia, was convicted of domestic violence assault and was sentenced to one day in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines, costs and restitution of $958 and received 12 months probation.
Daniel Peter Sampson-Phillips, of 2111 W. Creekwood Drive, Twin Lake was convicted of controlled substance possession and was sentenced to two days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $198.
Meredith Anne Cushman, of 3752 W. VanBuren, Hart, was convicted of controlled substance — possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to six days in jail with credit given for time served. She was ordered to pay fines and costs of $398.
Donald Paul Adams, of 101 S. Apple St., Hart, was convicted of OUIL, third offense and probation violation. He was sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $908 and received 24 months probation.
Jason David Tanner, of 90 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby, was convicted of possession of a loaded firearm and was sentenced to one day in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $598 and received 12 months probation.
Kristopher James Kubany, of 5474 W. Hammet Road, Pentwater, was convicted of controlled substance — possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 19 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $658 and received 12 months probation.
79th District Court
Magistrate Adriana Facundo
Mayra Del Car Escobedo, of 50 S. Michigan Ave., Apt. B, Shelby, was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $350.
Clifford Brian Upson, of 2486 S. Getty St., Muskegon, was convicted of motor vehicle — operate without security and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $500.