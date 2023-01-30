79th District Court
Judge John David
Middlebrook
Patricia Ann Diehl, of 8469 N. 104th Ave., Pentwater, was convicted of impaired driving and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $965 and to attend AHSE.
Jesyca Michele Hillard, of 7955 W. Lake Rd., Mears, was convicted of truancy and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $150.
Stevie Lee Walker, of 29 S. Orchard St., Hart, was convicted of OWI and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,040 and to attend AHSE and the Victim’s Impact Panel.
79th District Court
Magistrate Adriana Facundo
Christopher Lee Merriman, of 7550 E. Yonker Rd., Hesperia, was convicted of driving while license was suspended, revoked or denied and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $450.
Nicholas James Gale, of 121 S. Winter, Hesperia, was convicted of shining in November after 11 p.m. and was ordered to pay fines and costs $425.
51st Circuit Court
Judge Bradley Lambrix
David Lee Moore, Sr., of 1002 E. Colby St., Whitehall, was convicted of criminal sexual conduct, first degree, and was sentenced to serve 48 months to 20 years in prison. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $198.
Harold Raymond Labeau, of 418 E. Baraga Ave., L’Anse was convicted of armed robbery and habitual offender, fourth offense. He was sentenced to serve 18-40 years in prison with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $198.
Nikolas Paul Martin, of 139 Menes St., Walkerville, was convicted of motor vehicle — unlawful drive away and probation violation, and was sentenced to 15 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines, costs and restitution of $990.
Paul Madison Phillips, of 2116 W. Monroe Rd., Hart, was convicted of breaking and entering with intent and probation violation and was sentenced to 344 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $490.
Craig Walter Hatfield, of 7720 135th Ave., Stanwood, was convicted of sex offender — failure to comply with reporting requirements and was sentenced to 10 months in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $598.
Trad Paul Sheafor, of 5825 W. Seventh St., Mears, was convicted of controlled substance — methamphetamine possession and was sentenced to five months in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $598 and received 24 months probation.
Foster Lewis Mudget, of 2668 E. VanBuren Rd., Hart, was convicted of two counts of police officer assault/resist and was sentenced to six months in jail on each count with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $666 and received 24 months probation.
Jordan Lee Leventhal, of 11 Knights Ky Blvd., Marathon, Fla., was convicted of controlled substance delivery/manufacturing and was sentenced to one day in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $658 and received 12 months probation.
Deshanna Marrie George, of 816 Forest Ave., Muskegon, was convicted of controlled substance delivery/manufacturing and was sentenced to two days in jail with credit given for time served. She was ordered to pay fines and costs of $658 and received 12 months probation.