51st Circuit Court
Judge Susan Sniegowski
Christy Ann Pider, of 3241 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, was convicted of methamphetamine possession and was sentenced to 98 days in jail with credit given for time served. She was ordered to pay fines and costs of $398 and received 18 months probation.
Judge Bradley Lambrix
Alex P. Scheuerman, of 939 Lois Place, Apt. 207, Joliet, Ill., was convicted of controlled substance delivery/manufacturing and was sentenced to one day in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $658 and received 12 months probation.
Daniel Richard-Douglas Brancheau, of 21349 Wick Rd., Taylor, was convicted of controlled substance delivery/manufacturing and was sentenced to one day in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $658 and received 12 months probation.
Hans Perkasa, of 726 Warren Rd., Cockysville Hunt, Md., was convicted of controlled substance delivery/manufacturing and was sentenced to one day in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $658 and received 12 months probation.
Brandon Dean McCann, of 792 E. Tyler Rd., Hart, was convicted of controlled substance possession and was sentenced to four days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $658 and received 12 months probation.
Conner T. Brenan, of 73 Wheeler Hill Dr., Durham, Conn., was convicted of controlled substance delivery/manufacturing and was sentenced to one day in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $658 and received 12 months probation.
Ryan Joseph Johnson, of 1630 Graylen, Tempe, Ariz., was convicted of two counts of controlled substance delivery/manufacturing and was sentenced to one day in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $666 and received 12 months probation.
79th District Court
Judge John David
Middlebrook
Derek Scott Zuniga, of 8656 Holton Duck Lake Rd., Holton, was convicted of larceny by conversion and was ordered to pay fines, costs and restitution of $460.