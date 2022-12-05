79th District Court
Magistrate Adriana Facundo
William Loren Whittkamp, of 6718 W. Lake Rd., Mears, was convicted of failure to immediately validate — attach a kill tag and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $125.
Russell Eugene Deshong, Jr., of 5559 Skeels Rd., Holton, was convicted of driving while license was not valid or improper license and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300.
Michael Jon Blanksma, of 333 Washington Rd., Pentwater, was convicted of possessing a spear along a trout stream and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $505.
Ferrel Michael Mejeur, of 4415 E. Arthur Rd., Hesperia, was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $350.
Jake Edward Scudder 8728 Meade St., Montague, was convicted of driving while license was suspended, revoked or denied and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $200.
Belkys Maria Jimenez, of 1512 S. 92nd St., Milwaukee, Wis., was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $350.
Miguel Giovanni Chavez, of 1981 Ray St., Muskegon, was convicted of illegal fishing gear and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $350.
79th District Court
Judge John David
Middlebrook
Suante G. Davis, of 605 Glen Oaks Dr., Apt C, Muskegon, was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
Alexis Rose Boissonneau, of 710 E. Main St., Hart, was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
Roy Edward Bromley, of 140 N. Cook St., Hesperia, was convicted of animals-abandoning/cruelty and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $35.
51st Circuit Court
Judge Susan Sniegowski
Arkie Eugene Welch Jr., convicted of methamphetamine possession and was sentenced to 47 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $598 and received 18 months probation.
Joseph Robert-Andrew Duell, of 4212 N. 120th Ave., Hart, was convicted of police officer — flee, fourth degree and was sentenced to three days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $748.
Marcelino Caal-Cho, of 5840 Seventh St., Mears, was convicted of criminal sexual conduct first degree and was sentenced to serve 15-30 years in prison with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $258.
Michael Thomas Sturtevant, of 5938 W. Two Mile Rd., White Cloud, was convicted of police officer assault/resist and was sentenced to 141 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $198
Emilto Moreno-Gomez, of 2235 N. 56th Ave., Mears, was convicted of criminal sexual conduct, fourth degree, and probation violation and was sentenced to 183 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $458 and received 60 months probation.
Casey Jesus Melchor, of 578 Harvey St., Shelby, was convicted of operating — let intoxicated person operate motor vehicle and was sentenced to two days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $598.
Karri Lynn Timmer, of 68 N. State St., Hesperia, was convicted of methamphetamine possession and was sentenced to seven days in jail with credit given for time served. She was ordered to pay fines and costs of $598 and received 12 months probation.
51st Circuit Court
Judge Bradley Lambrix
Brooke Nicole Collins, of 2299 N. 84th Ave., Hart, was convicted of controlled substance possession and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $275.
Azeezuddin Jalal III Aluqdah, of 3317 Sanford, Muskegon, was convicted of four counts of controlled substance delivery/manufacturing and was sentenced to 94 days in jail on each count with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,973.