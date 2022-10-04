79th District Court
Judge John David Middlebrook
Randy Dean Visser, of 2201 Vestavia Dr., Vestavia, Ala., was convicted of operating an ORV on a highway or right-of-way and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $250.
Donald Gene McCormick, of 1845 E. Isabbella, Muskegon,was convicted of weapon —firearm brandishing in public and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $250.
Allen Joseph Hoffman, II, of 3341 Deerwood Dr., North Street, was convicted of operating an ORV on a highway or right-of-way and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $250.
Daniel D. Guerra, of 2921 W. McKinley Rd., Rothbury, was convicted of motor vehicle — operate without security and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $500.
Christihan Manuel-Marq Quinones, of 2240 W. Baseline Rd., Shelby, was convicted of OWI and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1155. He was ordered to attend outpatient treatment.
Michael Yager, Jr., of 2552 S. 140th Ave., Shelby, was convicted of OWI and was sentenced to two days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1180 and to attend AHSE.
David Robert Wright, of 13144 Lincoln Lake Ave., Gowen, was convicted of operating an ORV on a highway or right-of-way and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $250.
Antonio Dominguez,4724 N. Central Park Ave., first floor, Chicago, Ill., was convicted of operating an ORV on a highway or right-of-way and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $250.
Jacob Nathan Veine, of 65 N. Clymer St., Pentwater, was convicted of OUIL, second offense notice, and was sentenced to five days in jail withe credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,835 and received six months probation. He was ordered to attend AHSE. He also was convicted of a second count of OUIL, second offense and was sentenced to five days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $125.
Magistrate Adriana Facundo
Joshua Mark Polikowsky, of 3462 Royal Dr., Columbiaville, was convicted of operating an ORV on a highway or right-of-way and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $375.