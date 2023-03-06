51st Circuit Court
Judge Susan Sniegowski
Willard Benton Dold, of 1959 N. Young Rd., Hart, was convicted of carrying a concealed weapon and was sentenced to 68 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $398 and received 18 months probation.
Jason Darrel James, of 580 W. Buchanan Rd., Shelby, was convicted of carrying a concealed weapon and probation violation. He was sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $269.
Zachery Lee Olgon Thomas, of 1351 Wolfcreek Rd., Columbus, Ind., was convicted of controlled substance delivery — manufacturing methamphetamine and was sentenced to one day in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $658 and received 18 months probation.
Jacob Charles Addington, of 1119 Pine St., Muskegon, was convicted of two counts of forgery and was sentenced to 14 days in jail on each count with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $666 and received 24 months probation.
Andrew Lee Madole, of 3676 Max Paulsen Dr., Muskegon, was convicted of controlled substance — methamphetamine possession and was sentenced to one day in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $658 and received 24 months probation.
Karolyn Kay Buozis, of 520 E. Main St., Hart, was convicted of police officer assault/resist and probation violation. She was sentenced to 28 days in jail with credit given for time served. She was ordered to pay fines and costs of $490 and received 12 months probation.
79th District Court
Judge John David
Middlebrook
Jack Duane Kaiser, II, of 709 Moulton Ave. Muskegon, was convicted of disturbing the peace and was sentenced to one day in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300.
Daniel James Milutin, of 3862 S. Riverview Dr., Hesperia, was convicted of domestic violence, second offense, and was sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $275 and received 12 months probation.
Fernando Alvarez, of 8188 Seven Mile Rd., Hesperia, was convicted of motor vehicle — operate without security and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
Mark Lane Foster, of 3417 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, was convicted of animals —abandoning/cruelty and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $425.