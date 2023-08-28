51st Circuit Court
Judge Peter Wadel
Darryl Deshawn Hunt, of 497 Isabella Ave., Muskegon, was convicted of two counts of controlled substance delivery — manufacturing methamphetamine. He was sentenced to serve two to 20 years in prison on each count. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $2,616.
Hollis Elvin Edwards, Jr., of 2494 Whitetail Drive, Rothbury, was convicted of methamphetamine possession and was sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $658 and received 18 months probation.
Ryan James Jeffries, of 253 E. Main St., Walkerville, was convicted of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and was sentenced to 112 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $782 and received 24 months probation.
Travis Alan Love, of 10883 Schow Road, Holton, was convicted of methamphetamine possession and was sentenced to 300 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $598 and received 24 months probation.
Austin Robert Krieger, of 1436 Port Sheldon St., Jenison, was convicted of uttering and publishing and probation violation. He was sentenced to 191 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines, costs and restitution of $3,874 and received 24 months probation.
Keith Alan Spinner, of 625 W. Adams Road, Pentwater, convicted of criminal sexual conduct, fourth degree, and was sentenced to six months in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $658 and received 60 months probation.