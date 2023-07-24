51st Circuit Court
Judge Bradley Lambrix
Sevon Elisha Gowen, of 2713 Granville Ave., Muncie, Indiana, was convicted of larceny $1,000 or more and was sentenced to 237 days in jail with credit given for time served. She was ordered to pay fines, costs and restitution of $9,116.
Matthew Michael Bigler, of 538 Aldrich St., Cadillac, was convicted of OWI and police officer assault/resist and was sentenced to 19 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $723 and received 12 months probation.
Ryan James Jeffries, of 253 E. Main St., Walkerville, was convicted of OWI, third offense, and was sentenced to four months in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,108 and received 18 months probation.
Jeremy Wade Stevens, of 471 Groesbeck, Hesperia, was convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to 45 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $658 and received 12 months probation.
Mitchell Alan Jonassen, of 5215 Tyler Road, Hart, was convicted of embezzlement $50,000 or more and was sentenced to one day in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $658 and received 12 months probation.
Kyle Gerald Hiscott, of 140 S. Rush St., Pentwater, was convicted of OWI, third offense and was sentenced to 120 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,048 and received 24 months probation.
Brian Gager, of 431 Collins, Muskegon Heights, was convicted of methamphetamine possession and was sentenced to 10 months in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $598 and received 24 months probation.
Kevin Richard Martin, of 36270 Farragut Ave., Westland, was convicted of methamphetamine possession and was sentenced to 10 months in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $598.