79th District Court
Magistrate Adriana Facundo
Christopher Martinez, of 2 W. Main St, P.O. Box 850, Apt.5, Hart, was convicted of operating with no license or multiple licenses and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $425.
Daniel Prado, of 3525 S. 132nd Ave., Hart, was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300.
Magistrate Brandi Bruch
Tashena Annette Wambaugh, of 3241 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300.
Kodiak Ray Morsaw, of 2211 S. Elm, White Cloud, was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $375.
Jacob Merle Cram, of 7818 E. Gale Rd., Hesperia, was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300.
Taylor Marie Guthrie, of 224 St. Mary’s Parkway, Manistee, was convicted of allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $300.