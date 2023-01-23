79th District Court
Magistrate Adriana Facundo
Brent Ray Hilliard, of 2423 S. 40th Ave., Shelby, was convicted of driving while license was suspended, revoked or denied and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
Thomas Carl Cryderman, no address listed, was convicted of fishing without a license and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $75.
79th District Court
Judge John David Middlebrook
William Earl Smith, of 194 E. Lathrop St. Apt. 1, Walkervillle, was convicted of malicious destruction of property less than $200.
Brett David Wadde;;, of 9610 Algoma Ave., NE, Rockford, was convicted of OWI and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,255. He was ordered to attend AHSE and the Victim’s Impact Panel.
Yesenia Jovana Madrigal, of 101 S. 72nd Ave., Shelby, was convicted of motor vehicle — operate without security and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $500.
Dean Comrade McCallum, of 8750 Holton Whitehall Rd., Holton, was convicted of larceny less than $200. He was sentenced to serve 93 days in jail concurrent with a Jackson County sentence. No fines or costs were imposed.
William James Reichle, of 985 N. Luce Ave., White Cloud, was convicted of driving while license was suspended, revoked or denied and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
Bradley Dean Melchert, of 790 Hoague Rd., Manistee, was convicted of OWI and received a 93-day suspended jail sentence. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,040 and received three months probation. He was ordered to attend AHSE and the Victim’s Impact Panel.
Tatania Marie Hill, of 11030 Northland Dr., Big Rapids, was convicted of larceny less than $200 and was ordered to pay fines, costs and restitution of $300.