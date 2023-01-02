79th District Court
Judge John David Middlebrook
Emmanuel Rodriguez, of 7211 W. Stony Lake Rd., New Era, was convicted of driving while license was suspended, revoked or denied and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $400.
