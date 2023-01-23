District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) is announcing a COVID-19/Flu vaccination clinic Friday, Jan. 27. Meridian is supporting this clinic by providing $25 Walmart Gift Cards to anyone that receives a Flu and/or COVID-19 vaccine during this clinic.
“This is a great collaboration with Meridian,” said DHD#10 Family Health Clinical Supervisor Jody Sroka, “We’re hoping to see quite a few people come out and get vaccinated.”
The COVID-19/Flu vaccine clinic is being held at: DHD#10, 3986 N. Oceana Dr., Hart, from 9 a.m-4 p.m.
The new COVID-19 bivalent booster is available at every DHD#10 vaccine clinic.
The cost for the seasonal flu vaccine without insurance is $37. High dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46. The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Please bring your insurance cards and your driver’s license with you.
Many health insurance plans, including Meridian, now cover the cost of flu vaccines. If not, DHD#10 may be able to help through Vaccines for Children (VFC) or other programs. DHD#10 can bill the following: Medicare, Medicare Health Plans, Medicaid, Medicaid Health Plans, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Blue Care Network, Priority Health, McLaren Commercial, ASR, United Health Care, and TRICARE with an insurance card present at the time of appointment. It is important to be aware of your insurance benefit rules.
Medicare can only be billed for Flu, Pneumococcal, or PCV13 shots. Excludes Mercy Partnered Plans.
For those wanting to schedule their Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster, or any COVID-19 vaccine, please visit https://www.dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904. If no appointments are available, consider going to a pharmacy or your primary health care provider. Additional vaccination sites can be found at https://www.vaccines.gov/search.
DHD#10 now supplies COVID-19 at-home tests; however, supplies are limited. COVID-19 test kits are limited at each DHD#10 office and are available on a first come, first served basis. Individuals are asked to take one kit per person, and up to four kits per household. Each kit has two tests inside and expire March 2023. Test kits are also available at most pharmacies. Be sure to call your pharmacy ahead of time, as demand remains high.