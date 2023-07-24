The Oceana County Democrats will host its final in-person meeting for 2023 Tuesday, Aug. 1. Potluck meal starts at 6 p.m. at the Pentwater Channel Lane pavilion (north Hancock to west Lowell to south Mears to north Channel Lane). BYOB. Bring a dish to pass. Guest speaker Patti Skinner, head of library services at West Shore Community College, will begin her talk at 7 p.m. on the growing challenges to unrestricted access to information. Parking/seating limited. Pack a lawn chair. For more information, contact Caroline Mohai, 734-663-6106 or cmohai@umich.edu.