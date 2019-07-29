On the morning of July 26, at their monthly Board of Health meeting, District Health Department #10 (DHD #10) was awarded its recently earned Michigan Breastfeeding-Friendly Workplace Gold Award from Michigan Breastfeeding Network.
This award recognizes employers that support breastfeeding employees upon their return to work. As a Michigan Breastfeeding-Friendly Workplace, DHD #10 recognizes breastfeeding as the optimal method for feeding infants and children and is in compliance with the federal breastfeeding accommodation law.
“DHD#10 is the first workplace to ensure that all their locations go above and beyond compliance with the Federal Break Time for Nursing Mothers Law in support of breastfeeding employees, and we are so excited to celebrate their efforts” said Shannon McKenney Shubert, MPH, executive director of Michigan Breastfeeding Network.
With this recognition, DHD #10 joins a growing number of businesses working together with their local organizations to make Michigan breastfeeding-friendly for families in the communities in which they live, work, and play. Breastfeeding organizations work within the local community to educate, promote and normalize breastfeeding. This is done by providing resources for breastfeeding families and collaborating with local employers, childcare centers and community organizations to strengthen breastfeeding support and while helping women overcome obstacles to breastfeeding success.
District Health Department #10 (DHD #10) is Michigan’s largest geographical health department, mandated to promote and protect the public from unsafe and hazardous conditions and provide methods of promoting good health and disease prevention. Some of the vital programs provided by DHD #10 include Immunizations, infectious disease control, STI testing and counseling, WIC, maternal infant health program, healthy families Northern Michigan, children’s special health dervices, hearing and vision screening, family planning, cancer screening, worksite wellness, smoking cessation, substance abuse prevention, chronic disease prevention and environmental health services. DHD #10 serves Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oceana, and Wexford counties. For more information, visit www.dhd10.org.